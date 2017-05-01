Register
    Hamas Ready to Support Palestinian State in 1967 Borders

    Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal has expressed support for the establishment of a Palestinian state adhering to the borders agreed on in 1967.

    "Hamas advocates the liberation of all Palestine but is ready to support the state on 1967 borders," Meshaal said in a statement. According to the policy document, Hamas still will not formally recognize Israel as a state, but it is a softening of Hamas' position in the decades long dispute between Israel and Palestine. 

    Hamas will not be "ceding any rights" according to the new policy, Meshaal said. 

    Hamas is an Islamist group that has sought the destruction of the state of Israel. Under the new policy, Hamas will sever ties with the Muslim Brotherhood. 

    Hamas militants hold weapons as they celebrate the release of Palestinian prisoner Mohammed al-Bashiti, who served 12 years in an Israeli jail after he was convicted of being a member of Hamas' armed wing, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    US Adds Hamas Commander Ghandour to Global Terrorists List - State Department

    The move will likely help bolster ties with Arab nations including Egypt, which classifies the Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. Russia, Syria, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have also categorized the Brotherhood as a terrorist group. 

    US President Donald Trump has said Jared Kushner is tasked with bringing about peace between Israel and Palestine in the Middle East. On Wednesday, Palenstinian President Mahmoud Abbas will arrive in Washington DC. This new policy could be a way to improve relations with the US as well if the Palestinian side shows it is making good faith efforts.

    The document still contains rhetoric calling for "armed struggle" against Israel while denying Israel the right to exist as a nation. 

    According to an Israeli spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "Hamas is attempting to fool the world but will not succeed." Hamas' attempts to become more moderate by ending ties with the Muslim Brotherhood is not "the real Hamas," the spokesman claimed. "They dig terror tunnels and have launched thousands upon thousands of missiles at Israeli civilians."

