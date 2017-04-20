Register
21 April 2017
    Police seal off the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, after a fatal shooting in which a police officer was killed along with an attacker, Thursday, April 20, 2017.

    One Officer Killed, Two Injured In Paris Attack - French Interior Ministry

    © AP Photo/ Kamil Zihnioglu
    0 28410

    Two officers are seriously wounded, the ministry said, while one other has died in a shooting along the Champs Elysees shopping street.

    Authorities have initiated a terrorism investigation to get a better understanding of the Champs Elysees attack in Paris, France. 

    One police source told Reuters that an arrest warrant has been issued for a second assailant, who is suspected to have arrived by train from Belgium.

    According to the interior ministry, a police vehicle was the target of the attack. 

    French President Francois Hollande is holding an emergency meeting with the nation's prime minister and minister of the interior. 

    One eyewitness described the tragedy as follows for Sky News: The shooter jumped out of an old, grey Audi A80 after parking behind a police van. "He parked just behind the van and he got out with a Kalashnikov and I heard six gunshots. I thought they were firecrackers," the witness added, "because we all looked around the road and there was no one." 

    The shooter was "hidden behind a van" and shooting at the police, the witness said. "I think he hit a policeman. As soon as the policeman opened the door, he fell, I think."

    "As soon as we saw that," the witness said, "we hid and I went up to the first floor." From the new vantage point, the witness reports that the police shot the attacker.

    In wake of Thursday's tragic incident, presidential candidates Francois Fillon and Marine Le Pen cancelled previously scheduled campaign events, campaign aides said.

