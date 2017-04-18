Three Dead in Fresno, California, Shooting: Suspect in Custody

The suspect is 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad. In addition to these three counts of murder, Muhammad is being charged with two counts of attempted murder and a fourth count for the fatal shooting of security guard in Fresno on Sunday.
BREAKING: chief jerry dyer says all three gunshot victims are dead. Suspect CAUGHT! @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/8V9ov6HoXu— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) April 18, 2017
Of the three victims, one died instantly while another two was rushed to the hospital and a third to the Fresno Police Department headquarters. At least one of the victims was a utility worker with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), a major California energy provider. Another person was shot at but not injured.
#TrafficAlert M St. shutdown between Fresno & Tulare St for @FresnoPolice shooting investigation. @FresnoSheriff all courthouses remain open pic.twitter.com/prSVDh55kw— Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) April 18, 2017
The gunman's weapon was a large handgun, possibly a revolver. Eyewitnesses reported that he paused to reload at least once.
This is the suspect in today's downtown Fresno shooting, Kori Muhammad, charged with 4 counts of murder, 2 counts attempted murder, PD says. pic.twitter.com/vjgdbff7nF— Joey Horta (@JoeyHorta) April 18, 2017
The shootings occurred in three different places: in front of a Catholic Church charity, the front yard of a residential home, and a bus stop. All four victims were white males, and Dyer claims that Muhammad has a hatred for white people.
#BREAKING several streets closed in downtown fresno due to shooting, hearing reports of multiple victims this is Fulton street closed. pic.twitter.com/JN4kmg8DCW— Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) April 18, 2017
Dyer called the crime a "random act of violence." He also said that it was "too early" to call the crime an act of terrorism, but the suspect shouting "Allahu Akbar" indicates just that.
Two reported dead as shooting spree erupts in central Fresno, Calif. — @jimguy27 https://t.co/emIDFujDi9 pic.twitter.com/WGbSiHg5Ty— G.Alexander(BRKNEWS) (@MajorNews911) April 18, 2017
All comments
Show new comments (0)