Three Dead in Fresno, California, Shooting: Suspect in Custody

The suspect is 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad. In addition to these three counts of murder, Muhammad is being charged with two counts of attempted murder and a fourth count for the fatal shooting of security guard in Fresno on Sunday.

BREAKING: chief jerry dyer says all three gunshot victims are dead. Suspect CAUGHT! @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/8V9ov6HoXu — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) April 18, 2017

​Of the three victims, one died instantly while another two was rushed to the hospital and a third to the Fresno Police Department headquarters. At least one of the victims was a utility worker with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), a major California energy provider. Another person was shot at but not injured.

#TrafficAlert M St. shutdown between Fresno & Tulare St for @FresnoPolice shooting investigation. @FresnoSheriff all courthouses remain open pic.twitter.com/prSVDh55kw — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) April 18, 2017

​The gunman's weapon was a large handgun, possibly a revolver. Eyewitnesses reported that he paused to reload at least once.

This is the suspect in today's downtown Fresno shooting, Kori Muhammad, charged with 4 counts of murder, 2 counts attempted murder, PD says. pic.twitter.com/vjgdbff7nF — Joey Horta (@JoeyHorta) April 18, 2017

​The shootings occurred in three different places: in front of a Catholic Church charity, the front yard of a residential home, and a bus stop. All four victims were white males, and Dyer claims that Muhammad has a hatred for white people.

#BREAKING several streets closed in downtown fresno due to shooting, hearing reports of multiple victims this is Fulton street closed. pic.twitter.com/JN4kmg8DCW — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) April 18, 2017

​Dyer called the crime a "random act of violence." He also said that it was "too early" to call the crime an act of terrorism, but the suspect shouting "Allahu Akbar" indicates just that.