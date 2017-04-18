Obamas Party With Celebrities Aboard French Polynesian Cruise Liner

With their time in the White House done for good — barring a Michelle Obama presidential run, of course — the former first family has been enjoying a vacation aboard a star-studded yacht in French Polynesia.

Other recognizable passengers include musician Bruce Springsteen and actor Tom Hanks (both of whom were awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Obama in 2016) and media mogul Oprah Winfrey (who famously declared Obama "the chosen one" while he was running for office in 2007.)

After leaving the Oval Office on January 20, Barack Obama took his wife Michelle on vacation to the British Virgin Islands where they hung with another celebrity: billionaire owner of the Virgin Group Richard Branson.

© AFP 2017/ JIM WATSON Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Record-Setting Book Deals

The Obamas returned to the United States long enough for the ink to dry on a jaw-dropping $65-million book deal with Penguin before they headed to the Pacific for another bit of R&R.

The presidential duo was traveling aboard "Rising Sun," a luxury yacht popular with the super-rich and famous.

Travel+Leisure reported that the eminent vacationers stopped on Taha'a, an island famous for its vanilla. They will then continue to the volcanic island of Bora Bora before ending their vacation at Marlon Brando's private resort at the Teti'aroa atoll.

The former first couple is expected to return to the US next week.