Activist Rushes Stage At Marine Le Pen Paris Campaign Rally

A protester rushed on stage in the direction of the National Front presidential candidate and looked intent on attacking Le Pen, who has been the source of protests in France recently. The activist threw flowers at Le Pen before being tackled and removed from the situation.

A second man has been kicked out of the audience. He was naked.

Le Pen's party has been labelled "far-right" and though the party has never formally held much power in the French legislature, it has exerted pressure on the French political landscape for decades. Le Pen has sparked controversy for being nationalistic, opposed to immigration, and advocating beggar-thy-neighbor protectionist economic policies. A recent poll released by Elabe Monday showed Le Pen had picked up support, polling at 23 percent versus 22.5 percent a week earlier. She is one point behind Emmanuel Macron.