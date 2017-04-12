German Police Find Note Near Scene of Dortmund Bus Attack

The explosions which took place near the Borussia Dortmund team bus were a "targeted attack" against the football team, local media reported Wednesday, citing police sources.

© AP Photo/ Carsten Linhoff UEFA Champions League Game Cancelled After Explosions in Germany

The prosecution said the author of the note claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to The Local news portal, police chief Gregor Lange made the relevant statement during a press conference.

Earlier reports indicated that three blasts took place near the bus with Borussia players. The explosions occurred in the Hoechsten district of Dortmund, some 9.6 kilometers (six miles) away from the Signal Iduna Park stadium where the UEFA Champions League quarter-final game against Monaco FC was expected to take place. The match was moved to Wednesday.

As a result of the explosions, Borussia player Marc Bartra was taken to a hospital. His arm was reportedly slightly injured by the broken glass. Police said that the explosions were likely to be "an attack with serious explosive devices," the Bild media outlet reported

Police said the explosion should "be taken seriously."