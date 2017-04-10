Shooting at Elementary School in San Bernardino, California

"Triage and victim count taking place," the San Bernardino County Fire District said. There have been multiple gunshot wound victims, officials noted.

The school is currently on lockdown, as is nearby Cal-State Bernardino University.

The SB police chief said four people are currently being treated by first response medical crews. The shooter may have been neutralized, the law enforcement officer added.

​The incident may have stemmed from a domestic violence dispute involving a teacher, a spokesperson told NBC Los Angeles. It is believed to be a murder-suicide but multiple people were shot.

The two injured students have been sent to the hospital for further treatment.

Students of North Park Elementary have been shuttled to a nearby high school for safety, the police chief said.

​The gunman and teacher have been reported dead, while the two children were injured. The shooter committed suicide, according to local police.