Paul Ryan Must Call Back in House Session on Syria Military Plans - Pelosi

© REUTERS/ Darren Staples US Missile Attack on Syrian Airfield May Escalate War in Syria - Corbyn

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan needs to call the House back into session so it can debate the use of military force in Syria, minority leader Nancy Pelosi wrote in a letter to Ryan on Friday.

"I am writing to request that you call the House back in session immediately to debate any decision to place our men and women in uniform in harm’s way," Pelosi stated.

.@SpeakerRyan, Congress must do its duty & come back into session at once to debate use of military force in Syria. https://t.co/hcxcyN9UUC pic.twitter.com/eJNO4D6Gor — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) 7 апреля 2017 г.

​The letter noted that the actions taken by President Donald Trump on Thursday require Congress to fulfill its constitutional duty of debating and voting on an Authorization of the Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Syria.

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat in the province of Homs on Thursday in response to a chemical attacks on Tuesday that killed civilians. According to the Syrian armed forces, the missile attack claimed at least six lives.