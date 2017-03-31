Register
    Visitors view the display for the American flag, left, that firefighters hoisted at ground zero in the hours after the 9/11 terror attack at the Sept. 11 museum in New York

    New Images of 9/11 Attack on Pentagon Revealed to Public (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo/ Bebeto Matthews
    0 5311

    The FBI has released formerly classified photographs from the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon more than 15 years ago.

    Firefighters scramble to put out the flames that collapsed part of the Pentagon during the 9/11 terror attacks.
    © FBI
    Firefighters scramble to put out the flames that collapsed part of the Pentagon during the 9/11 terror attacks.

    The photos show debris left around the Pentagon after the attack, emergency responders attempting to extinguish the flames that partially destroyed the building and, of course, the damage done to the building itself.

    9/11, 2001. Thick plumes of smoke choke the sky above the burning Pentagon.
    © FBI
    9/11, 2001. Thick plumes of smoke choke the sky above the burning Pentagon.

    The photos have been uploaded to "The Vault," the FBI's website for archival materials. In total, 27 photographs were unveiled to the public.

    The damage done to the Pentagon during the 9/11 attacks killed 125 people in the building alone.
    © FBI
    The damage done to the Pentagon during the 9/11 attacks killed 125 people in the building alone.

    At approximately 9:37 a.m., American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon, killing 189 people: 125 in the Department of Defense headquarters, plus 59 passengers on the plane and the five hijackers. The crash sparked flames that caused the building to partially collapse.

    The scorched interior of the Pentagon. Many believe that casualties from the 9/11 attack would have been much worse had the plane struck a different part of the building.
    © FBI
    The scorched interior of the Pentagon. Many believe that casualties from the 9/11 attack would have been much worse had the plane struck a different part of the building.

    The 9/11 terrorist attack saw three coordinated strikes by four hijacked planes: two targeting the World Trade Centers in New York, one targeting the Pentagon in Virginia and one targeting an unknown site in Washington, DC (speculated to have been either the White House or the Capitol Building). 

    Workers scrape through the debris left behind in the ravaged west wing of the Pentagon.
    © FBI
    Workers scrape through the debris left behind in the ravaged west wing of the Pentagon.

    The last attack failed due to a passenger revolt, which caused the plane to crash into an empty field in Pennsylvania, killing all aboard but causing no casualties outside of the plane.

    An aerial view of the Pentagon's damaged section after the 9/11 terrorist attack.
    © FBI
    An aerial view of the Pentagon's damaged section after the 9/11 terrorist attack.

    In total, roughly 3,000 people were killed and more than 6,000 were injured in the 9/11 terrorist attack.

    A worker holds up an American flag as a crane excavates through the devastated Pentagon.
    © FBI
    A worker holds up an American flag as a crane excavates through the devastated Pentagon.

