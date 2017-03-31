Huge Fire Collapses Section of Atlanta Highway

Holy Moley I85 in Atlanta is on fire pic.twitter.com/MuaUxqNVRG— Winner 🇺🇸Smidge (@smidgean) March 30, 2017
— RuhhhhBecca (@beccaaapollack) March 30, 2017
The fire broke out around 6 p.m. It has stopped traffic both north and south of the blaze. Atlanta police have labeled it a two-alarm fire, which typically involves seven companies of firefighters.
Alert: Here is another picture of the #Atlanta #fire and road collapse taking place at rush hour. Unclear on injuries pic.twitter.com/RX4BNJwkAa— Aaron Ellis (@aaronellis01) March 30, 2017
— Rebecca Lancaster (@rebeccamlan) March 30, 2017
No injuries have been reported.
— Lucy Steffens (@lucyfrances) March 30, 2017
They're turning everyone around on the wrong side of the road after fears over bridge integrity… what a cluster #I-85 #Atlanta #85fire pic.twitter.com/WfAKxQ6e9g— Sarah Sapp (@Sapperfecta) March 30, 2017
