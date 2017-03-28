Macron to Defeat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off With 62% - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the survey, if the first round of election took place next Sunday, the National Front leader would win with 25 percent of respondents' support, with Macron coming in at close second with 24 percent, and The Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon lagging behind with 18 percent.

In the second round, slated for May 7, Macron is projected to gain 62 percent of intended votes, compared to Le Pen's 38 percent. The poll notes that of those supporting French ruling Socialist Party's (PS) presidential nominee Benoit Hamon and left-wing political movement La France Insoumise's founder Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round, 77 percent and 54 percent, respectively, would vote for Macron in the run-off.

Respondents ranked Macron as the most reassuring candidate, both in terms of his personality and his program, with 30 percent stating they were reassured by his personality and 28 percent by his program. He was also found to be most likely to have a positive influence on the future of France, with 33 percent, compared to Le Pen's 22 percent, of respondents believing the situation in the country would improve if the candidate was elected.

In total, 77 percent of respondents said that Macron is certain or very likely to win the election, with 48 percent anticipating a win for Le Pen. The poll found that 65 percent of the French intend to vote in the first round, set for April 23, of this election, of whom 41 percent believe their choice of candidate for the first round may still change.