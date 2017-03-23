UK Police Say Death Toll Rises to Five After Westminster Attack in London

London Police Officer Keith Palmer as well as the perpetrator of the attack are among the dead.

At least 40 others were wounded in the attack. The attacker ran dozens of Londoners down on Westminster Bridge from inside his car, before leaping out and fatally attacking Palmer with a knife.

Police claim to know the identity of the assailant, but have thus far refused to release it to the press. The assailant was reportedly shot dead. Police are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.