Russian National Extradited to US for Allegedly Developing Malware Toolkit - DOJ

"Vartanyan, also known as 'Kolypto'…allegedly developed, improved, and maintained the pernicious 'Citadel' malware toolkit, was arraigned in federal court following his extradition from Norway in December 2016," the DOJ noted.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said extradition to the US by third-party countries is unacceptable, referring to Vartanyan's case, a US-Russian citizen who has been detained since 2014 at the request of the US for alleged computer crimes.

The DOJ's decision implies that Norway has turned a blind eye and ignored the international law, Zakharova has said.

