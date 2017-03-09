Man with Axe Attacks People in German Train Station

Anti-terror forces were quickly summoned to the scene following the rampage, multiple outlets reported Thursday evening. Trains have suspended travel to the Dusseldorf station.

​The attacker has been arrested, but police have yet to pin down the culprit's motive.

​Der Spiegel, a German news outlet, reported that victims were seen lying on the ground bleeding.

Germany suffered from a terror attack shortly before Christmas when a truck slammed into a crowded market that killed 12 people while injuring 48. It is not clear whether the current attack will be deemed part of a terrorist operation.

One suspect has been detained by police, but officials said another man may be on the run who was also involved in the attack. A short time later, local media outlets reported that a second man was detained by armed police officers.

Dusseldorf is north of Cologne and is situated near the western border of Germany close to Belgium and the Netherlands.

​Police have been on the lookout for a 19-year-old male who has been accused of stabbing and killing a 9-year-old before posting and bragging about the incident on the deep web. It is not clear whether the man on the run was involved with the attacks on people at the Dusseldorf train station, but he was suspected to be armed.

Earlier on Thursday, German experts defused a five-ton bomb in Dusseldorf which had prompted the evacuation of 8,000 people and caused rail lines to shut down.

An eyewitness told a local newspaper, Bilde, "We were standing on the track, waiting for the train. The train came, and suddenly someone jumped out with an axe, hit the people…there was blood everywhere. I have experienced a lot, but I have never experienced it."