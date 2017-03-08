Plane Carrying University of Michigan Men's Basketball Team Skids Off Runway

— Matt Shepard (@ShepMatt) March 8, 2017

​The accident occurred Wednesday afternoon. "After attempting to take off in high winds, takeoff was aborted," according to a statement from the Michigan basketball. Following "strong braking" by the aircraft, "the plane slid off the runway," according to the statement.

The DC9, the aircraft the team had chartered, is an old airplane. The last DC9 was delivered in 1982.

"The plane sustained extensive damage but everyone on board was safely evacuated and is safe," the team said.

For basketball fans worried that the Wolverines may not make it to DC for the tournament, have no fear, as "the team is making alternative travel plans." The Wolverines are slated to take on the University of Illinois Fighting Illini on Thursday at noon Eastern in the Verizon Center. The tournament is being held at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC for the first time in the history of the Big 10.