Putin, Orban Pleased EC Clears Paks NPP Expansion State Investment - Kremlin

© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin Hungary Plans to Start Preparations for Paks NPP Construction in 2017 With Russia – Orban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke by phone and expressed satisfaction with the European Commission clearing state aid for a joint nuclear plant expansion project, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

"Satisfaction in particular was expressed with the European Commission's decision removing obstacles to the implementation of the construction project of Hungary's two new Paks Nuclear Power Plant units with the involvement of Rosatom state nuclear corporation," the Kremlin said.

The EC said Monday it had approved state aid support under EU rules for the construction of units 5 and 6 at Paks NPP, to be fitted with Russian VVER-120 reactors.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said last week he expected construction of the two new units to begin in 2018.

Russia is expected to provide Hungary with a loan of up to 10 billion euros ($11.14 billion at the current exchange rate) to complete the project under a late 2014 deal.