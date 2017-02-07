Register
03:32 GMT +307 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Demonstrators protest agaist President Trump's executive immigration ban at Chicago O'Hare International Airport

    US Justice Department Moves To Reinstate Travel Ban

    © AFP 2016/ Joshua LOTT
    News
    Get short URL
    4975112

    Facing a slew of legal and political challenges, the legal arm of the US government, the DOJ, has filed a brief in San Francisco defending US President Donald Trump's contested executive order.

    On Monday night, an appeals court decided that it would hear oral arguments on Tuesday to determine whether Trump's restriction on immigration of foreign nationals from seven majority-Muslim nations is constitutional.

    An international air traveler (r) clears US Customs and Border Protection declarations to enter the United States in the US Customs and Immigration area at Dulles International Airport(IAD) , December 21, 2011 in Sterling, Virgina, near Washington, DC
    © AFP 2016/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    White House 'Confident' About Legitimacy of Trump’s Entry Ban, VP Pence Says

    The travel ban is a "lawful exercise" of presidential authority, according to a brief filed by the DOJ in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. On Tuesday at 6 p.m. Eastern Time, lawyers will battle over whether the executive order relies on executive powers that legally fall within the scope of authority given to the president by current laws and the US constitution. The transcript of the hearing will be released shortly following the hearing. 

    A judge appointed by George W. Bush in Washington state suspended the executive order over the weekend. A previous motion by the federal government to overturn the federal judge's decision was denied. 

    An American flag is reflected in the grill of a Tesla Model S
    © AFP 2016/ JOSH EDELSON
    Tesla, SpaceX Join 97 Tech Giants in Opposing Trump Travel Ban

    On January 27, Trump released an executive order temporarily preventing foreign nationals, or "aliens," from seven different nations from entering the US for 90 days. Their entry would be "detrimental" to US interests, the order said. Somalia, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, Iran and Syria were listed as places who could not send their citizens into the US. 

    The ban sparked widespread protests around the US and the world, notably at airports. Former US President Barack Obama said that he "fundamentally" did not agree with the ban via a spokesman.

    Related:

    Iran to Grant US Wrestlers Visas Now That Trump's Entry Ban is Suspended
    Three Weeks of Protest: Anti-Trump Demonstrators Rally Against Travel Ban
    Hypocritical UK Royal Highness-To-Be Talks WW2 Horror Amid Trump's 'Travel Ban'
    UN Experts Condemn Trump Travel Ban as Violating US Obligations
    ACLU Says Trump's Travel Ban Applies to Immigrants Legally Residing in US
    Tags:
    Travel Ban, courts, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Donald Trump, San Francisco, Washington, Washington State
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      FightForTruth
      Soros/Clinton 1
      The Donald 2
      All hail 18 us code 2384
    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      This judge is playing politics. It's not his own personal opinion that counts. No one gives a crap of what the judge feels. He is avoiding the constitutional laws set in place. This judge is a political hack...... He was appointed by george bush ........ But during the primaries Trump made Jeb Bush from Florida ( George Bush's brother ) look like an idiot during the campaign trail...... Trump had more supporters in Florida then Jeb Bush did in his own state. Trump ridiculed Jeb Bush any moment he had. So it's obvious this judge is now playing politics and trying to screw Trump over..........
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok