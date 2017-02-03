Register
03 February 2017
    India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

    India Indicates Easy Investment Rules for Global Defense Manufacturers

    © REUTERS/ Anindito Mukherjee
    Government sources told Sputnik that to attract defense manufacturing companies in India, a more liberalize policy will be unveiled in March this year.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Moscow Kremlin
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Putin: Russia, India Prepared 20 Priority Investment Projects
    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Indian government will soon announce modalities to scrap existing foreign direct investment agency FIPB to further liberalize the investment process and boost manufacturing in the country. FIPB is inter-ministerial decision making body which scrutinizes foreign direct investment proposals in sectors having serious concerns. Government sources told Sputnik that FIPB could be replaced by a regulator or concerned ministry.

    More than 90% of the total FDI inflows are now through the automatic route. “The Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) has successfully implemented e-filing and online processing of FDI applications. We have now reached a stage where FIPB can be phased out. We have therefore decided to abolish the FIPB in 2017-18. A roadmap for the same will be announced in the next few months. In the meantime, further liberalization of FDI policy is under consideration and necessary announcements will be made in due course,” Arun Jaitley, India’s Minister of Finance said.

    Abolition of FIPB is an indication of further liberal policy for the defense sector since any FDI beyond 49% requires government approval. “It appears that either this sector will be further liberalized by allowing 100% FDI in the automatic route or the nodal ministry will process and decide any application for approval of an FDI in excess of 49%. We need to wait for the roadmap ahead,” says Atul Pandey, associate partner, Khaitan & co.

    Government hopes abolition of FIPB and more liberal policy will start attracting more investment in defense sector which attracts only $1 million in last two years. On the other hand, overall FDI has witnessed 36% jump during April-September 2016, despite 5% reduction in global FDI inflows.

