Italian Hotel Hit By Massive Avalanche, Guests Missing

A "terrible tragedy" has struck according to a local media reports. The avalanche occurred at the base of the Gran Sasso mountain range wreaking havoc at the Rigopiano di Farindola hotel.

At least 20 people included visitors and staff are feared missing. The exact number has not been specified. Authorities believe the individuals are trapped underneath snow, but it's unclear how much snow they are under and whether rescue teams can dig through it.

© REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi Fourth Earthquake Rocks Central Italy in One Day

All guests and employees are currently being contacted by on-site emergency first-responders who are trying to reach the buried individuals by any means possible. Those who have not responded are presumed to be endangered.

An avalanche warning was launched early Wednesday by Italian authorities after three 5+ magnitude earthquakes shook the area.

Pescara Mayor Antonio Di Marco said via Facebook, "unfortunately this terrible tragedy has occurred. It seems the people are dead, but this has yet to be confirmed."