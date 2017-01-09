Deputy Foreign Minister Bogdanov Discusses Syrian Peace with Opposition Rep

© REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Monday discussed with Qadri Jamil, a leader of the Popular Front for Change and Liberation opposition group, the prospects of developing a unified Syrian opposition platform to ensure the success of peace process in the war-torn Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the talks, the sides discussed the current situation in Syria…with focus on the development of a consolidated political platform by the Syrian opposition to ensure its constructive participation in the political settlement of the Syrian crisis based on the UNSC Resolution 2254," the ministry said in a statement.

Syria has been mired in civil war since 2011, with opposition factions and Islamist terrorist groups such as Daesh and al-Nusra Front, now known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, both outlawed in Russia and the United States, fighting the Syrian Army.