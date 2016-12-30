Dollar Hits Two Week Low After US Announces Sanctions Against Russia

The fall has erased the dollar's gain in the past several days. US stocks also tumbled to a three-week low.
US Treasury bonds also fell to their lowest value since December 13.
The dollar previously hit multiyear highs earlier in December, leading to record high levels of US equity.
The fall in the dollar's value came in the wake of Washington announcing strict sanctions against Moscow in the midst of accusations that Russia interfered with the 2016 US Presidential election.
The Chinese yen also reported a decrease in value. The Euro and the Japanese yen both reported increases.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete SDR incoming! Goodbye us dollar. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And WAIT until Russia get TOUGH. End all investments by U.S in Russia. Prohibits industries of U.S inside Russia.
Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
cast235
But Russia is TOO SOFT. While U.S is always actively seeking sanctions worldwide to promote REGIME CHANGES.