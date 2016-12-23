Register
03:32 GMT +323 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Mars

    NASA Scientists: Mars Ice Deposit Ideal For First Colonies

    © Photo: Pixabay
    News
    Get short URL
    0 5711

    NASA Scientists have determined that a massive ice reservoir on Mars could be used as a basis for the “Mars Ice Home” currently in development.

    Kevin Kempton of Langley Research Center, and Ice Home principal investigator, told Space.com that the inflatable domecile “is more than just a habitat, since what we really need is a new home on Mars," adding that  "Our team is confident Ice Home is currently the best solution out there for an early Mars outpost." 

    Self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover vehicle
    © Photo: NASA
    Scientists Find Another 'Life Element' on Mars

    Kempton explained that the Ice Home would be a functional workspace where activities central to spending long periods of time on the planet can be carried out. He added that the structure is cost-effective, as it would use planetary resources instead of having them sent from Earth. Another benefit of ice is that it functions as a barrier to cosmic rays, which could be harmful to humans spending extended periods of time on a planet with minimal protective atmosphere.

    It was in November that a University of Texas research team discovered an ice deposit in the Utopia Planitia region of Mars that is the size of New Mexico, containing as much water as Lake Superior.

    In a February 2015 interview Kempton said, "When we go to Mars, we will stay there for a long time…We will need a place to service the robotic equipment that will be out there working for us in very difficult environments." 

    US space shuttle Discovery Mission Specialist European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Christer Fuglesang of Sweden prepares food in the galley on the middeck of Discovery 11 December 2006
    © AFP 2016/ NASA
    Sweden's Only Astronaut Believes Country Could Send Person to Mars in 20 Years

    He pointed out that repairing a pressure suit on the surface of Mars poses issues, but the spacious pressurized environment of the Ice Home remedies that. "Doing work while wearing pressurized gloves is a lot like wearing clown gloves, and simple things are hard to do and your hands get tired real quickly," he said.

    "Many of the 3D-printed structures made from regolith look great, but they would not hold pressure very well," Kempton said. "Mars is close to vacuum, and the required internal pressure loads will literally blow these things up without a heavy restraint layer. You will not be able to get around the fact that, on Mars, you will be living in a pressure vessel, and the shapes they take [are] pretty limiting for designers."

    The current design for the Ice Home can accommodate four crew members and would include a work area, a logistics area, a sleep area and a kitchen.

    Related:

    Scientists to Develop Astronaut Hibernation to Colonize Mars
    Colonization of 'Mighty' Mars May Just Be Impossible But the Race is Still on
    New Study Claims Mars Had Flowing Water Long After 'Wet Era'
    Mars 'Ain't No Limit': Elon Musk Envisions Future Colonization of Space
    Ambassadors to Mars: China Appoints Envoys to the Red Planet
    Tags:
    Mars colony, NASA, Mars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Santa's Summer Comes Early
    Warming North Pole Means Danger Ahead for Santa
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok