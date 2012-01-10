Colombia’s FARC rebels say ready for dialog

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerilla group said in a statement it was ready for a dialog with the country’s government.

“The hypothetic possibility of talks seems interesting to us,” the group said in an online statement. “We are ready to discuss privatization, state regulation, absolute freedom of trade, looting of natural resources, market democracy and military doctrine.”

FARC is a Marxist-Leninist guerrilla group established in 1960s. It is considered a terrorist organization by the Colombian government, the U.S. and the EU. The rebels' revenues are believed to be partly obtained from drug trafficking and kidnapping.

The group’s 52-year-old leader Rodrigo Echeverry Londono took over as FARC leader last November after the death of his predecessor Alfonso Cano, killed in an airstrike on the group's base by Colombian armed forces.