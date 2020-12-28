Register
28 December 2020
    Losses of the Year: Famous People Who Died in 2020

    • In this photo taken on 7 June 2009, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant taunts an opposition player after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals in LA.
    • Eddie Van Halen rocking out at Ak-Chin Pavillion on 28 September 2015, in Phoenix, Arizona.
    • US actor Kirk Douglas in 2011.
    • Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak at the National Democratic Party's annual conference in Cairo, 1 November 2008.
    • Actor Max Von Sydow attends the 7th Lumiere Festival in Lyon, 16 October 2015.
    • American astronaut Alfred Warden.
    • Ellis Marsalis performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on 7 May 2017 in New Orleans.
    • Actor Irrfan Khan – famous for the film Puzzle – attends the Sundance Film Festival on 22 January 2018 in Park City, Utah.
    • Ian Holm at the UK premiere of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey at the Odeon Leicester Square on Wednesday, 12 December 2012, in London.
    • Italian composer Ennio Morricone.
    • US actress Olivia de Havilland poses during an Associated Press interview, in Paris, 18 June 2016.
    • Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, 4 March 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
    • Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada in his home in Paris.
    • Scottish screen legend Sir Sean Connery poses for photographers as he promotes his new book 'Being a Scot' at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, in Charlotte Square gardens in Edinburgh, 25 August 2008.
    • Argentina's head coach Diego Maradona before a 2010 FIFA World Cup group match against Nigeria.
    • Actor David Prowse, who portrayed Darth Vader, signs autographs during the opening day of Star Wars Celebration IV in Los Angeles 24 May 2007.
    • Former French President Valerie Giscard d'Estaing at the presentation of his book The Victory of the Great Army in Moscow.
    • South Korean director Kim Ki Duk at the closing ceremony of the 41st Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) in the Russian capital.
    • British model Stella Tennant poses before the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, 6 December 2016.
    In this photo taken on 7 June 2009, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant taunts an opposition player after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals in LA.
    The year 2020 is truly a year full of tragedy as many lives have been lost due to raging coronavirus pandemic with people mourning for friends and relatives they lost.

    Among all those lives lost, we also have to bid a final farewell to many notable and famous people. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when it comes to icons and stars fans have grown to love.

    However, despite the sadness for the deaths, we will always remember their talents, deeds and contributions whether it's the domain of sport, art, cinema or show business.

    The list of the deceased celebrities includes legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant who died with his daughter in a helicopter crash, Oscar-winner actor Sean Connery, musician Eddie Van Halen, fashion designer Kenzo Takada and others.

    Kobe Bryant, Diego Maradona, celebrities, loss, 2020
