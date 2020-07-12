https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0c/1079860473_0:727:1436:1535_1200x675_80_0_0_7a82f102587b872ed0a5ca495791117e.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/multimedia/202007121079861148-the-sky-is-the-limit-stunning-vintage-flight-attendants-that-make-airlines-look-like-heaven/
Many people can't wait to get back in the sky after airlines finally reopen, not only tourists but pilots and flight attendants as well because they love their job and we adore them for making the flights not only possible, but also comfortable and even full of joy!
Flight attendants are just like angels. They are beautiful, talented, and always ready to help. So it's no big surprise photographers have always tried to capture as many pictures with them as possible. And, of course, they look marvellous in almost every photo - because they look marvellous every single second while on duty - and even after their flight is over!
All comments
Show new comments (0)