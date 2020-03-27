Register
27 March 2020
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 March

    • A volunteer disinfects a shop in Baghdad's Bayaa neighbourhood on March 21, 2020 as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
    • Women communicate with each other from their balconies in Barcelona.
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin in a biosecurity suit while visiting a hospital in Kommunarka
    • Empty lounge chairs are seen on a deserted beach at a resort in Windley Key, on March 22, 2020, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. - The Florida Keys have closed down to visitors. Heavily relying on tourism, at the peak of high season, Florida's most southern holiday islands have been forced to shut down hotels amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
    • Damaged cars and a partially damaged building are seen following an earthquake, in Zagreb, Croatia March 22, 2020.
    • Mules carry empty gas cylinders along a path during the first day of government-imposed natiowide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, near Namche Bazar, in the Everest region on March 24, 2020.
    • Helicopter Ka-52 Alligator during the flight tactical exercises in the Krasnodar Territory.
    • A man wearing a gas mask and a woman wearing an air filtering mask embrace at their window during a daily 8 o'clock applause in support of medical workers in the French Riviera city of Nice, on March 24, 2020, on the eight day of a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in France.
    • This photo taken on March 23, 2020 shows employees eating during lunch break at an auto plant of Dongfeng Honda in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. - People in central China, where the COVID-19 coronavirus was first detected, are now allowed to go back to work and public transport has restarted, as some normality slowly returns after a two-month lockdown.
    • A man walks through an alley of artificially frozen apple trees covered with melting ice in an apple orchard outside the village of Miloslavov-Alzbetin Dvor near Bratislava, Slovakia, on March 25, 2020. - Apple growers protect the blooming apple flowers from the freezing during night's low temperatures by icing them with over-tree sprinkler systems.
    • Lorena (L) and Valentina Negrette excercise during a private body functional class as outdoors activities were prohibited as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Medellin on March 24, 2020. - Colombian President Ivan Duque announced mandatory preventive isolation from March 24 to April 13 as a measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
    • A homeless walks past a closed parking lot and mannequins in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, after the city government decreed the closure of shops and stores as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, on March 24, 2020. -
    • Construction of the Infectious Disease Hospital in Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug
    • A man rides a motorcart loaded with secondhand shoes for sale along a street in Phnom Penh on March 24, 2020.
    • A cleaning staff waers protective gear to disinfect a metro carriage as a prevemtive measure against the spreading of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 20, 2020.
    • Arabian Oryx are pictured in the desert backdropped by a view of the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on March 25, 2020.
    • Lydia Hassebroek attends a ballet class from home while practicing social distancing during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., March 25, 2020. Picture taken March 25, 2020.
    • A woman wearing a protective face mask walks her pig named Dior, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Testaccio district, in Rome, Italy March 21, 2020.
    • A new monument to Marshal Zhukov is installed on Manezhnaya Square in Moscow
    • People travel in a crowded bus to return to their cities and villages before the start of the lockdown by West Bengal state government to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India March 23, 2020.
    • A woman walks in front of a graffiti depicting te character of Gollum from Lord of te Rings, holding a roll of toilet paper and saying My precious, in te Mauerpark public park at te district Prenzlauer Berg in Berlin, Hermany, Saturday, March 21, 2020. In order to slow down te spread of te coronavirus, te Herman government has considerably restricted public life and asked te citizens to stay at home.
    • A kid is pictured in Cidade de Deus slum during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 22, 2020. Picture taken March 22, 2020.
    • A woman wearing a face mask takes a photo of blossoms at the Beijing Zoo after it reopened its outdoor exhibit areas to the public since they were closed during the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The Chinese government is pushing efforts to kick-start the world's second-largest economy and put money in the pockets of workers who have gone weeks without salaries. While most of Beijing's world-famous tourist sites remain closed, the city zoo and parts of the Great Wall are again accepting visitors by appointment, and some restaurants were reopening for business on the condition that customers do not sit facing each other.
    • People wearing plague doctor masks walk on a street, amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Lviv, Ukraine.
    • A sup surfer wearing a protective suit as a show of support for the people fighting against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) takes part at an annual Hijacking an ice floe event marking the opening of the stand up paddle boarding season in Vladivostok, Russia March 21, 2020.
    • People walk past a poster that reads 'I want you to stay home', by artist TvBoy amid a lockdown in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. More than 1.5 billion around the world have been told to stay in their homes. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause a more serious illness.
    • A puma walks along a street during the dawn at a neighborhood before being captured and taken to a zoo, in Santiago, Chile March 24, 2020.
    • Firefighters wearing protection suites participate in an instruction as a form of contingency and security against the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19, in Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, on March 20, 2020.
    • Pigeons, normally fed by tourists, search for food over people sitting at the almost empty Bolivar square, in Bogota, on March 25, 2020. - Colombia, the third most populous country in Latin America, began a compulsory 19-day general lockdown early Wednesday to try to control the COVID-19 pandemic, which left four dead with 470 cases reported since March 6 in the country.
    • Sophie and Emily Ward pose for a photograph with their hand-drawn picture of rainbows and a message on their window in St Helens, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. St Helens, Britain, March 25, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / Ahmad Al-Rubaye
    Sputnik's photo gallery invites you to check out the most important and eye-catching events that took place across the world in the past seven days.

    The past week was marked by the coronavirus pandemic spreading around the globe and events in different countries, including an earthquake in Croatia, the construction of an infectious diseases hospital in Russia, and more. 

    The number of coronavirus-related deaths worldwide exceeded 20,000, according the World Health Organization (WHO).

    In total, the disease has been detected in 199 countries and territories.

    earthquake, coronavirus, Russia
    • A face mask recommended by a West German federal civil defense study group as protection against radioactive fallout in Hamburg, Germany, April 24, 1957.
      25.03.2020
      12:12 GMT 25.03.2020

      Face Mask: The Evolution of Protective Gear

      With the new coronavirus pandemic in full swing and amid a shortage of face masks in our local pharmacies, let’s learn something new about this (now) really precious object.

    • Elder Skelter
      24.03.2020
      24.03.2020

Elder Skelter

      Elder Skelter

      Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick recently proposed in an interview with Fox News that America’s elderly citizens should be willing to sacrifice their lives to the coronavirus so that the US economy can recover from the crippling effects brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    • Caricature of Russian artist Igor Smirnov at the International Cartoon Festival on Coronavirus Battle 2020 caricature contest in Iran.
      24.03.2020
      12:00 GMT 24.03.2020

      'We’ll Defeat Coronavirus': International Cartoon Festival on Fight Against COVID-19 Held by Iran

      Cartoonists from more than 50 countries have joined a virtual contest held by Iran, entitled “We’ll Defeat Coronavirus”.

    • Extending a Helping Hand: How Russia is Aiding Italy's Fight Against Raging COVID-19 Pandemic
      23.03.2020
      12:10 GMT 23.03.2020

      Extending a Helping Hand: How Russia is Aiding Italy's Fight Against Raging COVID-19 Pandemic

      On 21 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin in talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed Russia's readiness to provide prompt assistance to Italy in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

