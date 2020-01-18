Sand, Heat, Roar of Engines: Best Moments of 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia

The world's most famous rally was held in Saudi Arabia from 5 to 17 January. Check out the best shots of the 2020 Dakar Rally in Sputnik's photo gallery.

The 2020 Dakar rally will go down in the annals of the rally championship's history because for being held in Saudi Arabia. This year, fans saw both new participants and new winners of the rally.

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz won the Dakar Rally for the third time on 17 January, finishing with a good winning margin in the first running of the event in Saudi Arabia. Former Formula One champion Fernando Alonso made his debut in the event in the car category and he finished 13th out of 57 cars.