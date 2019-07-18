Paradise for Geeks: Annual Comic-Con Fest Kicks Off in San Diego

San Diego is welcoming fans of comic books, movies, and science fiction to join the annual pop-culture extravaganza held annually since 1970.

Comic Con 2019 kicks off on Thursday 18 July in San Diego, California gathering pop culture fans from all over the world. The four-day event will have a plethora of scheduled panels and events with the majority of them taking place in the San Diego Convention Centre.

As usual, the convention attracts the best cosplayers showing off their stupendous looks. Sputnik has selected the most impressive pictures from the event for you so you can feel the spirit of the unique gathering.