Women in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea know how to be beautiful, bright and well-tended, despite strict rules about their looks.

North Korean women wear 1960's style clothing, while for the holidays they wear vivid traditional costumes. They don long skirts without wearing heels and typical hairstyles. The make-up they use should appear natural in order to not be considered vulgar.

North Korea is considered to be the most isolated, yet one of the most fascinating countries in the world.