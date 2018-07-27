This Week in Pictures: July 21 - 27

Fashion shows, bizarre festivals and competitions, loud protests and sports competitions, natural disasters and political gatherings, conflicts and election campaigns — the last seven days have given the world a lot to keep up with and think about.
From festive participants of a Belgian festival and the world's Santa Claus meetup in Denmark to protesters burning flares and effigies in Asia, Sputnik has collected a patchy mosaic of this past week's most interesting events.
Fashion shows, bizarre festivals and competitions, loud protests and sports competitions, natural disasters and political gatherings, conflicts and election campaigns — the last seven days have given the world a lot to keep up with and think about.
A group of dauntless Egyptian ladies challenge the conservative norms of their country as they engage in a strenuous physical discipline known as parkour.
The fifth classic car rally, initiated by the State Department Store (GUM) and the company Gorkyclassic started on July 22 in Moscow.
The annual global competition for the most stunning and spectacular images of the universe, whether they are inspiring pictures of vast galaxies millions of light-years away, or just exciting images of the night sky close to home.
Browse this gallery and see the pictures of some of the most interesting and spectacular events of the last week, hand-picked by Sputnik.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)