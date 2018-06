Classic models, made in the USSR, Japan, Germany, England, and France during the last century, went for a spin through Russia's capital. The vintage vehicles paraded in front of onlookers and took part in a rally. In our photo gallery, you'll find some of the most beautiful examples.

Retro cars, ranging from Soviet classics to American old-timers, have come together in Moscow for the seventh time during the Bosch Moskau Klassik vintage car gathering. In order to take part in the rally, your vehicle must have been produced no later than 1988. Although not every automobile managed to reach the finish line, the guest were still able to enjoy the old-timers during the parade before the race.