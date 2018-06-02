On May 31, a thrilling beauty contest, Miss Russian Radio 2018, took place in Moscow, with 30 women competing for the main title. The winner was chosen by a prestigious jury, among which was model and France's former first lady Carla Bruni. Take a look at the lady finalists and the pageant's winner in Sputnik's photo gallery.

Miss Russian Radio is a beauty contest, established in 2000, featuring the most beautiful and charming women in Russia. The pageant has several nominations apart from the main prize, including Miss Elegance, Miss Cosmopolitan and Miss Internet.

This year the contest took place in the Moscow Manege, an exhibition hall located just a stone's throw from the Red Square and the Kremlin. Among the jury were Russian celebrities and singers, as well as fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin and a special guest, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's ex-wife Carla Bruni.