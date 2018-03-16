This Week in Pictures: March 10-16

Take a moment to soak up some of the most important and striking photos of the week.
From a rally against firearms in Washington and protests in Athens, to the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Moscow and an early cherry blossom in Japan — take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
Only three days are left until Sunday, when Russians will go to the polls and cast their ballots in the forthcoming presidential election, choosing the name of the person who will govern the country for the next six years.
It may be cold and isolated, but surfing in northern Norway is also spectacular with the mesmerizing northern lights and snow-covered beaches.
On January 20, Ankara, jointly with forces from the opposition Free Syrian Army, launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin in order to "clear" Turkey's border with Syria of the terrorist threat.
A South African couple, who left their set daily routine and jumped on the next available flight, have dedicated themselves to finding and photographing the most unique places in the world.
