Twitter Overwhelmed by 'Flood' of France's Scores Past 'Lazy' Croatia Goalkeeper

Many engaged in general contemplations over today’s fierce bout and fans’ sentiments throughout the play, particularly so after the French vigorously stepped up efforts and scored their fourth and goal in the second half:
Might be the 3/4 bottle of champagne I’ve already drank, but I’m starting to blurt out things in French like I’m in Flight of the Conchords. #CROFRA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/TNQZl9cHTh— Nicole Alvarado (@Ch_eekyGirl) 15 июля 2018 г.
#Croatia right now.#CROFRA pic.twitter.com/cObOSP43Ii— Puspak Agasti (@puspak2n) 15 июля 2018 г.
Game set and match ⚽️— Ilias Mav (@IliasMavromatis) 15 июля 2018 г.
Paul Pogbaaa, what a goal 🔥🔥 #WorldCupFinal #worldcup #CROFRA #FrancevCroatia #WorldCupRussia2018 pic.twitter.com/opAFOEtNvP
“The logo of Croatia in the second half. It's a pity but they deserve respect — they lasted long after these three extra times.”
Logo Chorwacji w drugiej połowie. Szkoda ale szacunek — długo wytrzymali po tych trzech dogrywkach. #CROFRA #mundial pic.twitter.com/4XZMTadSyu— Marcin Cieńciała (@marcincienciala) 15 июля 2018 г.
This one has already emerged on social networks, though, in the course of the champiohsip:
Moi devant la fin de match #FRACROA #CROFRA pic.twitter.com/xKTsQ53iFg— Flo ☨🇱🇻 (@flo57130) 15 июля 2018 г.
Nikola Kalinic: 'You were saying?'#WorldCupFinal #FRA #WorldCup #FRACRO #CROFRA #FifaWorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/3vDso4yUNl— Anson D`souza (@Anson_nino) 15 июля 2018 г.
One user reminded mid-way through the game that the Croatians should have remembered that they were not playing against England in the final, recollecting the latter's poor performance on Saturday.
#WorldCupFinal2018 #Modric #CROFRA #CRO pic.twitter.com/rAf1QBdQB4— ɢᴏ ᴍᴀᴅ ᴏʀ sᴛᴏᴘ ᴄᴀʀɪɴɢ (@gomadstopcaring) 15 июля 2018 г.
In another hilarious meme, a user laughs off the world’s top-paid football stars, who have since long quit the World Cup race, while another enthusiastically remarked how rich in successful scores this game was:
Who did this.😂😂 #WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #FRACRO #CROFRA pic.twitter.com/68JyAeQh69— a ł ë x. (@http_lx) 15 июля 2018 г.
Total goals in regulation in the #WorldCupFinal #CROFRA— Manish Singh👨👩👧 (@Manish_05Singh) 15 июля 2018 г.
1990: 1
1994: 0
1998: 3
2002: 2
2006: 2
2010: 1
2014: 1
2018: flood of goals pic.twitter.com/fOI32iKpkZ
#WorldCupFinal #CROFRA Croatian fans right now… pic.twitter.com/panHLloNjf— bsir (@bsirwick) 15 июля 2018 г.
Some focused on those initial ephemeral expectations in the air:
#CROFRA pic.twitter.com/BT1bZJrSra
— Sonia (@Soni_bo) 15 июля 2018 г.
La final para la mayoría…— 🗺⚽🏆🤗 (@Otinaibaf) 15 июля 2018 г.
via @LaBoticaGrafica#Rusia2018 #CRO #FRA #WorldCupRussia2018 #MundialRusia2018 #FifaWorldCup #CopaDelMundo #fifa #CROFRA #FRACRO #Croaciavsfrancia #FrancevsCroatia #WorldCupFinal2018 #FinalRusia2018 pic.twitter.com/Fi4DBLy6Uk
France’s forward Antoine Griezmann and center-back player Rapahel Varane naturally didn’t lack attention:
Mbappe and Griezmann will get the headlines, but can we give an attaboy to Raphael Varane? Every time someone tries whipping the ball into the French box he's there first towering above everyone. What a machine. #CROFRA #WorldCupFinal— Adam J 🎮 (@AJV1Beta) 15 июля 2018 г.
Essa comemoração do Griezmann foi em referência ao Fortnite? Se eu fosse jogador e fizesse um gol em Copa do Mundo eu faria um Praise the Sun pra homenagear Dark Souls. #Copa2018 #CROFRA pic.twitter.com/JPOQiZxmlq— Edd Attorney (@Noctis_kouhai) 15 июля 2018 г.
Some visually reflected their assumptions over…. the referee “siding” with the French:
Actual photo of the referee right now #CROFRA #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/FEB82TJnlb— sophie (@isophiesworld) 15 июля 2018 г.
Zlatko Dalić’s non-verbal disappointment is also played on in memes:
#کرواسی که ایشالا میبره، خواستند داستان این تیم رو فیلم کنن نقش #دالیچ حقیقتا به آقا رضا صفاییپور میرسه #CROFRA #worldcup pic.twitter.com/zOitJrSYOF— Za_Xu🇮🇷🌹✊🏻 (@ZahraKhoo) 15 июля 2018 г.
Kylian Mbappe’s young genius is again on everybody’s lips, after the 19 year-old gracefully hit the bottom corner of the goal.
Nacieron después de @KMbappe— (ALE) LIVE (@AleLavalle) 15 июля 2018 г.
Google Facebook Twitter iPhone📱 iPad Kindle 4G Android YouTube AWS Apple App Store Uber Airbnb Blockchain Bitcoin Square Flipkart Stripe Spotify Dropbox Instagram Snapchat WhatsApp Pinterest Kickstarter Messenger #WorldCupFinal #CROFRA pic.twitter.com/q6W3UBc7Sl
GOAL! Kylian Mbappe becomes the first teenager to score in a #WorldCupFinal since Pele in 1958! 😍😍😍😍— Mahbub Tamim (@MahbubTamim) 15 июля 2018 г.
The @PSG_inside boy #FRA #CRO #Mbappe #FRACRO #CROFRA #WorldCup #FifaWorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/c0RmsTEzI2
In 9 months, there shall be many babies born, and there names will be Mbappé and Pogba. #CROFRA #WorldCupFinal2018 @FOXSoccer #AllezLesBlues @FFF— Eric Zion (@_eric_zion) 15 июля 2018 г.
Mbappe becomes the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pele in 1958. Superstar.#FRACROA #CROFRA #WorldCupFinal— Ahmed Mohamed (@Asmali77) 15 июля 2018 г.
The ethnicity of some of the outstanding French players has also been picked up on:
France outchea flying African flag high🤙🏻#CROFRA #WorldCupFinal— Botlhe 🇧🇼 (@botlhe88) 15 июля 2018 г.
POGBA! MBAPPE! Hell yes to this Africa, I mean France, squad 💪🏾 #WorldCupFinal2018 #CROFRA pic.twitter.com/GhIv6SDkow— Aimee Louise Sison (@AimeeLouiseNYC) 15 июля 2018 г.
Croatia’s goalkeeper Danijel Subašić is also a central subject in a number of posts, including memes:
#WorldCupFinal— Monique Hansen (@monarc107) 15 июля 2018 г.
Croatia's goalkeeper is lazy AF. So unfocused 🤷#CROFRA #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/13zAwmtJWj
I wonder how much the @croatiafootball goal keeper got paid, he isn’t even trying. @francefootball @FIFAWorldCup #CROFRA #SSFootball— Brett Crowe (@brettmcrowe) 15 июля 2018 г.
Has the Croatian goalkeeper forgotten how to dive?? #WorldCupFinal #CROFRA— 4ever_lsn (@OmarMAyob) 15 июля 2018 г.
Had a great tournament but Subasic has looked flat footed/ wrong footed for every goal. Fatigue maybe but hasn’t looked good in the final at all @WorldCupHQ #FIFA2018 #WorldCup2018 #CROFRA #Subasic— Rob Cornthwaite (@robcornthwaite) 15 июля 2018 г.
One even suggested that he be transferred to Liverpool instead, referring England’s poor efforts on Saturday.
Get that goalkeeper to Liverpool. He'll fit right in. #WorldCupFinal #CROFRA— Fouad (@Mfouad_1) 15 июля 2018 г.
