FIFA Head Infantino Says Everyone Fell in Love With Russia During 2018 World Cup

"Today I am a happy man… As far as I am concerned, we all fell in love with Russia. And I am sure in four years we will fall in love with Qatar," Infantino said at the ceremony.
He added that the World Cup had a profound effect on Russia and will influence Qatar as well.
"It is football. It is a passion. It is emotions. It is love. It is family. It is unity. These sentiments that we have felt here in Russia we [now] transfer to Qatar. And I am sure that this incredibly energetic and positive impact that football had in Russia, it will have in Qatar in four years.
READ MORE: Putin Passes Symbolic FIFA World Cup Baton to Qatari Emir (VIDEO)
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14. France will face Croatia in the final match at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday at 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT).
All comments
Show new comments (0)