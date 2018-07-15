France to Face Croatia in FIFA World Cup Final in Moscow on Sunday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France will face Croatia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final match at Moscow's 78,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. GMT).

A team of Argentine referees led by Nestor Pitana will officiate the game.

France held a full-squad training session ahead of the encounter, while Croatia midfielder Ivan Perisic missed his side’s training after suffering a thigh injury during their 2-1 victory over England in the semi-finals.

"We've come here to enjoy the moment and to give our maximum best. This is the time which we fought for and which we deserve," Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic said.

Croatia captain Luka Modric, one of the candidates for the Golden Ball award for the best player at the World Cup, who has been named the man of the match three times and scored two goals at the tournament, said that he was focused on his team's success.

"The only thing I care about is the victory of my team [in the final against France]. I work for the team's success, personal awards are not something one should strive for," Modric said.

He added that it was Dalic who should be praised for Croatia's success at the tournament.

France head coach Didier Deschamps, in turn, said that his squad was not "euphoric" about reaching the final. He added that the players were looking to avoid extra time and a penalty shootout, and wanted to win after 90 minutes.

France, who claimed their only World Cup title on home turf in 1998, will be playing in the country's third final in 20 years. The team's current head coach Deschamps was the captain of the World Cup-winning squad back in 1998.

Croatia, whose previous best result was third place at the 1998 World Cup, is making its first ever appearance in a World Cup final.