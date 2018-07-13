Register
14:34 GMT +313 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Semi Final - Croatia v England - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 11, 2018 England players look dejected as the England fans applaud them after the match

FIFA Reviews 'Possibly Discriminatory' Chants by England Fans During Croatia Win

© REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
Moscow
England’s World Cup efforts appear to have been blighted by their own fans after the Football Association confirmed it had received a report of offensive behavior.

FIFA have launched investigation into England supporters’ chants during the Three Lions’ World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that a report has been filed through the anti-discrimination monitoring system in relation to chants of a possible discriminatory nature by English fans," the official statement by the governing body read, adding that "disciplinary proceedings" have been subsequently opened against the Football Association.

However, FIFA did not reveal the nature of the chants but noted that cries of “No surrender” could be heard from the stands where England supporters were when the national anthem was played. According to a Daily Telegraph report, there also allegedly occurred some anti-Islamic chanting and Nazi salutes in the same part of Moscow’s stadium.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino smiles before a news-conference at the Luzhniki stadium, in Moscow, Russia, July 13, 2018
© Sputnik / Sergei Karpukhin
FIFA Head Infantino: 2018 World Cup in Russia 'Best Ever'

The FA has so far not been sanctioned over discrimination-related incidents, despite the threat of a crack-down when FIFA established its anti-discrimination monitoring system three years ago.

Following the case, British police on the ground in Moscow said they were unaware of any discrimination at Wednesday’s game, disclosing a single arrest had been made at the match for an alleged assault, the Daily Telegraph reported.

READ MORE: Mexican Fans Who Were Robbed on Game Night: 'It Won't Spoil the Tournament'

On July 11, Croatia beat England 2:1 during extra time at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and advanced further to the World Cup final.

England will finalize their tournament with a third or fourth spot after its playoff against Belgium in St. Petersburg on July 14.

