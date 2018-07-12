Croatian President to Attend FIFA World Cup Final in Moscow

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic will attend the FIFA World Cup final at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, where her national team will face France, the president’s administration told Sputnik on Thursday.

“Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic will attend the final match of the FIFA World Cup, where Croatia will be playing against France. She will be watching the game from the VIP section. We do not yet know how and when president Grabar-Kitarovic will fly to Russia,” the administration said.

The Croatian cabinet of ministers, including Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, wore the national football team shirts at their meeting earlier on Thursday. Plenkovic and the speaker of Croatia's unicameral parliament, Gordan Jandrokovic, attended the match against England after traveling to Russia at their own expense.

Croatia beat England 2-1 on Wednesday and advanced to the final for the first time since making their World Cup debut in 1998.