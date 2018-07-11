Football Fans Around the World Watching England-Croatia Match

Croatia beat Russia on penalties in Sochi on July 8 to book a spot in the World Cup semi-finals, while England outclassed Sweden 2-0 the day before Croatia's victory.
England was last at this stage in 1990, when they lost to West Germany on penalties in that famous game when midfielder Paul Gascoigne was left in tears after being booked. Croatia last made its way to the semi-finals in 1998, where it was beaten by the host-country France.
Fans Arriving at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow
England Fans Attend Watch Party in London for Clash Against Croatia
Croatians Flock to Big Screen In Zagreb to Watch Match Against England
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final set to be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.
