WATCH Russian Fans Regale England Midfielder With God Save The Queen Anthem

England is due to play against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-final match at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium later on Tuesday.

England national team midfielder Dele Alli was walking along the road with a journalist when a car slowed down next to them. The Russians driving it opened the windows and turned on the UK national anthem "God Save the Queen."

The midfielder seems to be touched by the move as he smiled and shook hands with one of the fans.

The journalist who was interviewing Alli was excited that the Russians had offered the spontaneous show of support for the foreign player.

When the Russian fans start playing God Save The Queen at England players then you KNOW that it's coming home. 😲 pic.twitter.com/0B3XAmfDH6 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 9, 2018

