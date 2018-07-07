Fan Fest Visitors Watch Russia v Croatia Quarterfinals Match (VIDEO)

The game between Russia and Croatia will decide which team will make it to semi-finals to take on England.

Football fans have arrived at the Fan Fest in Moscow to watch the quarterfinals match between Russia and Croatia.

Croatia beat Denmark 3-2 on penalties in their Round of 16 match in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday, while Russia have reached their first-ever World Cup quarter-finals since the break-up of the Soviet Union after defeating Spain 4-3 also on penalties after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.

It seems to be very crowdy in Moscow's fan zone: a huge number of fans gathered on Vorobyovy Gory to watch the game of Russia's team:

Hundreds of fans are chanting "Russia":