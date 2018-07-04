Three Lions Striker Harry Kane Equals Long-Held England Record

England beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 in the extra time at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium on Tuesday. Three Lions will now face Sweden in the quarter-finals in Samara on Saturday, the winner will continue on to the semi-finals, with the game being played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on July 11.

England Head coach Gareth Southgate said his squad controlled most of the game against Colombia.

"I’m really proud of the way my team played. I thought we controlled the game in the 90 minutes, I thought we played with great discipline. We were very composed in the use of the ball. And in the big game I thought it was impressive from the young group of players," Southgate said. © Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov FIFA World Cup 2018, Round of 16, Colombia - England, July 3, Spartak Arena in Moscow © Sputnik / Gregory Sysoev England Knocks Out Colombia in FIFA World Cup Round of 16 in Penalty Shootout Gareth Southgate also said on Tuesday that his side's quarter-finals opponent Sweden is a very strong team and a "bloody difficult" one to play against. He added that after Colombia defender Yerri Mina scored in the stoppage time, England may had been "out of the control for ten minutes" but then "showed incredible resilience" and came back "trying to push for the win but not to leave themselves exposed."

"The composure they showed in their play in the first 85-88 minutes in a big match under pressure I thought it was really impressive… Sweden is a team I respect hugely. We’ve not got a good record against them, I think we’ve always underestimated them. They have good players, they have clear way of playing, that’s bloody difficult to play against… But what a great game for us to be in," Southgate told Journalists.

Meanwhile, forward and captain Harry Kane said after their round of 16 tough game on Tuesday that England played a wonderful match against Colombia.

England recorded victory in a penalty shootout after the score was level at 1-1 after the extra time. Kane scored the opening goal in normal time from the penalty spot, and added another during the shootout. Kane converted matched the record set by England forward Tommy Lawton in 1939. Moreover, This was the first time England have managed to win a penalty shootout at the World Cup.

"So proud, so many emotions in the game. We played really well, we controlled the game. So unlucky to concede in the last minute… But we stood up, we would let that affect us. We knew we still had extra time and we still had penalty shootout, if it went there. We showed the togetherness, showed the character. These are the moments when you really see it. I’m so proud of everyone, the boys, the staff. It’s a big night for England," Kane told reporters at the post-match press conference.

"We know England in the past haven’t done great [in penalty shootouts], so it was nice to kick that one off our back," Kane added.

Harry Kane has also commented on the 79-year-old record of scoring in six consecutive matches for his country.

"I am extremely proud [of this record]. Obviously, as a striker, you want to score goals, you want to do your job and help the team. Thankfully, we had a few penalties so far in this tournament, so I hope [this] will continue. I am proud of this achievement, but I want to do more. We still have a long way to go at this tournament," Kane said.

Colombia Head Coach Says Unsure of His Future in National Team

Colombia head coach Jose Pekerman commented on his side's defeat to England in the round of 16 match on Tuesday, that he was not ready to discuss his future after the tournament.

"People keep falling in the box all the time. Sometimes people find themselves in situations when they need to choose, to continue the game or to fall. When there is a violation, it’s one thing, but there are too many falls like that," Pekerman told reporters at the post-match press conference.

"We always knew what we were capable of and performed wonderfully at this tournament. I never talk about the future, at least not today. We gave [the game] our all, we did tremendous, hard work. We can discuss only this match and nothing else," Pekerman said.

In addition, Colombia head coach said that his squad "did well" at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, although they lost their Round of 16 match 4-3 on penalties to England.

"England has a great team, but Colombia showed that we have big advantages. We did well at this tournament," Pekerman told journalists.

He added that his side found themselves in a "very difficult situation" because of how "tough and harsh" the play was, but "everyone knew the match was going to be this way."