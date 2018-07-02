WATCH Spanish Female Reporter Startled by Sudden Kiss by Cheering Russian Fan

A female journalist was suddenly kissed by a bystander just as she was reporting from Moscow following the Sunday World Cup football match.

Spanish journalist Maria Gomez was covering the events in Moscow which transpired after Russia’s victory over Spain in the 1/8 finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup when a man suddenly ran towards her, kissed her on the cheek and quickly dashed away.

Gomez posted the video of the incident on her Twitter account and asked her subscribers to explain “where the joke is here.”

READ MORE: Wild Nights With Muscovites: Celebrations in the City After Russia Defeats Spain

Moscú. Hoy mismo.



Quería aparcar un poco este tema, pero he decidido publicar el vídeo para que esos que dicen que exageramos y que esto son sólo bromas me expliquen dónde está aquí el chiste, por favor. Es que yo no le veo la gracia y sigue sin parecerme normal. Un saludo. pic.twitter.com/lzNkXgDxYG — María Gómez (@maria__gomez) June 30, 2018

As the journalist remarked, the occurrence did not strike her as funny “and still does not seem normal.”

The round of 16 World Cup match between Spain and Russia was held on July 1 in Moscow, culminating in a penalty shootout victory for the Russian team.