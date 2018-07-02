Wild Nights With Muscovites: Celebrations in the City After Russia Defeats Spain

Sunday, July 1st: A day to rest and rejuvenate? Not in Moscow, where Russia’s scraping win against Spain activated a full-scale carnival in the city. Russia will now groove their way to the quarter-finals, while Spain waves goodbye to their World Cup dreams.

“Ros–si-ya! Ros–si-ya! Ros–si-ya!”

That is the chant that echoes through Moscow as the crowds celebrate an unprecedented and dramatic win from the Russian team. Men draped in flags shimmy up lamp-posts, tooting on vuvuzelas as though their lives depend on it. Children sit atop the shoulders of their parents, unsure quite what’s going on, but beaming uncontrollably none the less. Everybody has been shocked into high spirits, and Igor Akinfeev is the golden boy of the night.

"Our goalkeeper is a god!" Shouts one bystander, brandishing a balloon on a stick. "Igor Akinfeev!"

The crowd answers without hesitation "Hey! Hey! Hey!”

The traffic has come to a halt, but the word ‘standstill’ does not apply here. Sun roofs are pushed open, spewing red, blue and white tinged football fans from the car rooves. Men, women and children lean out of windows so that the road is indistinguishable from the crowd beside it. Ladies in Deeley-Boppers stand on bonnets, dancing and swigging wine. Car horns rattle the shop windows as their drivers answer the chants of the people-

“Ros–si-ya! Ros–si-ya! Ros–si-ya!”

A car in a side street is parked with its trunk wide open. A sound-system is rigged to the engine and a tailgate party of exhilarated fans swamp the side streets, crunking to the music and bobbing to the beat. The party is unceasing, and anybody caught up in the central ring of Moscow is a part of it.

The party is live in Rossiya right now! #ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/NpLvNd5vuW — Maud Start (@Maud_SputnikUk) July 1, 2018

Just five hours earlier, at a small pub in the centre of the city, it was a totally different scene. With doubt clouding over the revellers, most were betting upon how Russia were going to lose. A conversation between a couple at the bar was a little more optimistic. They thought that perhaps Russia would win 2-1. Overhearing their conversation, the surrounding patrons smirked at their enthusiasm. Russia winning 2-1 against Spain was just a little far-fetched.

A little later, Russia, bagged a penalty. It was the first of several.

With Russia sitting far lower on the World Cup league table, it really did look like Spain had the game in its pocket.

That’s why Moscow burst so wildly into celebration, hailing the name of the one most responsible for the unexpected triumph – the team’s goalkeeper, Igor Akinfeev.

"I knew he’d do us proud," Says Rosam Ivanov, 35, from Moscow.

With yet another ‘one to watch’ now out of the running, it seems as though it’s getting more likely that we might see an unusual World Cup finals and winner. But whatever happens later in the game, the party tonight is well-deserved. It’s a rare portrait of Russia’s football squad’s ability to wreak happy havoc on the town. It’s a spectacle for the foreigners and a joyous occasion for all involved.

Well. For all but Spain, going home with nothing but the soft squeal of tinnitus ringing in their ears.