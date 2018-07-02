FIFA Secretary Mistakes Fans' Roar for Thunder as Russia Defeats Spain in Moscow

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura wrote on Twitter that she mistook the roar of Russian fans for thunder after Russian forward Artem Dzyuba scored the winning goal in the world championship 1/8 finals match against Spain.
Wow what an atmosphere here tonight in luzhniki Stadium 😱. I thought that after Artem Dzyuba's equalizing goal that I heard thunder 😧 but it was the roar of the Russian fans! ✨✨✨✨✨✨— Fatma Samoura (@fatma_samoura) July 1, 2018
The Russian national team will play against the Croatian national team in the quarter finals, which will be held on July 7 in Sochi.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Russia on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the games being played in 11 cities across the country.
