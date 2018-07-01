Luger Demchenko Says Hopes Russia Win Round of 16 Against Spain on Penalties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian luger and three-time Olympic silver medalist Albert Demchenko told Sputnik on Sunday that he hoped Russia would be able to draw with Spain in normal time of the upcoming World Cup round of 16 match and would win the game in the penalty shootout.

"The match against Spain will be very hard, because it's a very tough opponent. But I'm optimistic, I hope we draw [with Spain in normal time] and we'll be able to win on penalties. Everything will depend on the players' attitude when they start the game. If they are determined, they'll be able to fight," Demchenko said.

The game between hosts Russia and 2010 World Cup winners Spain will take place at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium later on Sunday with the kick-off scheduled for 17:00 Moscow time [14:00 GMT].

The FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.