The match between Russia and Spain will determine which team makes it to the quarterfinals to face either Croatia or Denmark.

Football admirers have arrived at the FIFA Fan Fest in Moscow to watch the World Cup's round of 16 game as Russia takes on Spain at Luzhniki Stadium.

Russia had finished second in Group A and has advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in history, while Spain qualified for the round of 16 from its so-called "death group" after a draw with Portugal and two victories against Iran and Morocco.

