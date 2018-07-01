Fans Arriving at Stadium Ahead of Russia-Spain Match in Moscow (VIDEO)

Russia and Spain are fighting for a place in the quarterfinals at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium at 02:00 p.m. GMT during their 2018 World Cup round-of-16 match. Spain managed to push Portugal out to Group B, while Russia came in second in Group A.

Thousands of fans are gathering near Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium to watch their favorite teams clash. Russian striker Dzyuba vowed before the game that the team would "fight to the death" in order to win the match.

"Each of us will have to fight to the death on the pitch. 95 minutes, 100 minutes, whatever it is, we'll just have to give it our all. … The interesting thing about football is that any team can beat any other on the day. So if we all go there and give not just our best but 200, 300 percent more, I believe we have a chance to create this historic moment," Dzyuba was quoted as saying by FIFA via the tournament's official Twitter account on Sunday.

The player also expressed hope that the "football gods" would be on Russia's side because a little bit of luck would definitely not hurt in the match against Spain. The 29-year-old has scored two goals and made one assist at the tournament so far.

