Mexican ‘Day of the Dead’ Parade Held in Russian Capital (PHOTO, VIDEO)

"Right now, millions of fans from around the world are in Moscow and all the other World Cup host cities. All of them have their own culture, their own ideas, that is why they can celebrate any national holiday during this period of time. On the contrary, this will be very interesting and will add a certain flavor to the World Cup," member of the Russian State Duma Aleksandr Yushchenko told Sputnik on Friday.

Today Dia de Los Muertos on the Red Square pic.twitter.com/5ZJywiGRho — English Russia (@EnglishRussia1) 29 июня 2018 г.

​Visitors to the event will able to see a traditional altar and videos, talking about the roots and cultural significance of the carnival. In Mexico, Day of the Dead is celebrated between November 1st and 2nd in remembrance of the friends and family who have died and help support their spiritual journey.

В Мексике каждый год в ноябре празднуют "День мертвых". В представлении местных жителей смерть является светлым началом, поэтому в этот день принято веселиться. В Москве к красочному карнавалу можно присоединиться сегодня #Mexico pic.twitter.com/1PBPS1K3tp — Мировые РИА Новости (@RIA_Worldnews) 29 июня 2018 г.

​​​The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia. The group stage of the tournament finished on Thursday, and the first Round of 16 games will be held on Saturday.