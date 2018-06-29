Models Alessandra Ambrosio & Izabel Goulart Steal the Show at Brazil-Serbia Game

It seems that Victoria Secret's angels have brought some good luck to the World Cup as Brazil's national football team beat Serbia's squad 2-0 on Thursday.

Brazilian fans flooded Moscow ahead of the game against Serbia, and the A-list supermodels are no exception. Having matched her yellow-and-green T-shirt, which was autographed by the Brazilian players, with a pair of blue shorts, Alessandra Ambrosio showed up at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium, enthusiastically cheering on the team and at the same time posing for snaps.

Vai Brasillllllllllll. 💛🇧🇷💚🇧🇷💛🇧🇷💚🇧🇷💛 Публикация от Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) 27 Июн 2018 в 11:09 PDT

And even though it was Brazil that won the match, all eyes were on her.

Okay, my favorite team is Spain, but I see this image and I want Brazil to win. Can you stop being a goddess? ILY💘 — Victoria (@victoriacorcaa) 27 июня 2018 г.

No player can wear that shirt better than you 😉 — Mario Abarca (@MAMnkey) 28 июня 2018 г.

Beautiful Beautiful Beautiful 💛💛💛 — ODB (@troy_laws) 28 июня 2018 г.

As the team qualified for the round of 16, the former Victoria Secret's angel later celebrated the victory in high style at a BASE Dubai pop-up.

Ambrosio's fellow Brazilian beauty, Izabel Goulart was also spotted at the game, sporting the team's signature yellow-and-green jersey. The sharp dresser was wearing chic Elie Saab sheer lace trousers and is Brazil's lucky charm.

Goulart has been supporting the team even before arriving in Moscow by posting encouraging pics on Instagram: